Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia

The passenger on the motorcycle, 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel, was taken to United Memorial Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with manslaughter after his 17-year-old passenger died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Batavia.

In addition to manslaughter, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, and a long list of traffic violations, Batavia Police said.

The Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call around noon Friday about a motorcycle crash that happened at the roundabout on Oak Street Extension.

Upon arrival, Batavia Police said they found Rubel on the ground, in the roundabout, and Scinta fleeing the scene. Mercy EMS and the Batavia City Fire Department provided aid to Rubel, while police stopped Scinta and brought him back to the scene.

Scinta then "attempted to interfere with EMS personnel," according to police.

While in custody at Batavia Police headquarters police said "he allegedly attempted to flee again by damaging and jumping out of a window," but was quickly brought back into custody again.

According to an investigation, police said, "Scinta was operating the motorcycle in a reckless manner and at a high rate of speed on Pearl Street with Rubel as a passenger. Scinta struck the curb near the roundabout, causing him to lose control."

The motorcycle came to a rest on South Main Street. No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

Scinta was arraigned in Batavia City Court and remanded to Genesee County Jail, where he's being held. His next city court appearance is Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey at 585-345-6311, the Batavia Police Department's confidential tip line at 585-345-6370, or their website.