‘There should be a ban on assault weapons’: Buffalo mayor discusses Texas mall shooting

The 199th mass shooting in the United States this year comes nearly a year after the Tops tragedy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The nation is left to reel from yet another mass shooting, this time in Allen, Texas, after 33-year old Mauricio Garcia pulled up in a van and opened fire at an outlet mall Saturday, killing eight and leaving seven injured.

The latest tragedy is causing flashbacks for many in the Buffalo community, nearly one year since the May 14 devastation.

"This problem is not getting better, it's getting worse,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

Investigators revealed another heartbreaking similarity to the Tops mass shooting Sunday afternoon, telling CNN that an extensive search of the Texas gunman’s social media contained white supremacist and neo-Nazi-related post.

They also said the shooter, killed by police on scene, was found wearing an insignia on his clothing that read “RWDS,” believed to stand for Right Wing Death Squad.

“We need lawmakers in Washington to do more than they have been willing to do,” Brown said.

The uncertainty for the Allen community Sunday morning is an all too familiar feeling for Brown, who told 2 On Your Side Sunday there needs to be sensible gun reform.

“There should be a ban on assault weapons,” Brown said. “Oftentimes with these mass shootings, assault weapons are the weapons of choice.”

Saturday’s events are also once again shining a light on a sad truth — no community is immune.

“I never ever thought there would be a mass shooting in the City of Buffalo,” Brown said. “I couldn't conceive of it. And as I talked to many mayors and elected officials across the country who have experienced it, many felt the same way. Not here, not in this community.