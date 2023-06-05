Investigation underway after deadly shooting at Allen outlet mall, officials say

According to reports, the shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at Allen Premium Outlets located at 820 W. Stacy Road.

ALLEN, Texas — Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a deadly shooting at an Allen outlet mall Saturday afternoon.

The Collin County sheriff told WFAA that there are multiple victims, including children. The sheriff also confirmed the shooter is dead at the scene.

The city of Allen issued a public safety alert warning residents to stay away from the area.

Few details have been released, but ATF Dallas said it was an "active shooter incident."