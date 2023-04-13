'5/14 Remembrance Weekend of Reflection, Healing & Hope' announced

The weekend will include a panel discussion, a remembrance service at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, as well as a church service.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has announced plans for a weekend of remembrance to mark one year since the Tops mass shooting.

The weekend will include a panel discussion around white supremacy and social media radicalization, a remembrance service at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, as well as a church service featuring Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant from the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta Georgia.

“The racially motivated mass shooting shook our community to its core. It was a day the unthinkable happened. It happened because the wound caused by white supremacy embedded in our country’s history and fabric continues to fester, not just in Western New York, but across our nation. It also happened because social media platforms and gun laws have gone unchecked for far too long in our country,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

“We must come together as a nation to face this fact, to address racism, and to educate our young people of all ages and of all races, or we will continue to see innocent people killed by individuals filled with hate.”

A reflective light will also shine on the columns of Buffalo City Hall from dawn to dusk the weekend of May 12 as a tribute to the ten lives taken. The color of the light was chosen to represent their loved ones.

A 5/14 Remembrance Committee was established after the tragic event to organize community events to honor those who were affected by the terrorist attack. The committee was also tasked with raising money for a 5/14 Memorial that is planned by a Memorial Commission.

“I am very honored to serve on this committee. It has been a wonderful experience working with the esteemed members of the 5/14 Remembrance Committee. The remembrance weekend will be healing, enriching and will most of all honor the lives impacted by the mass shooting,” Eunice A. Lewin, SUNY Trustee and co-chair of the 5/14 Remembrance Committee said.

Here is the full schedule of events taking place: