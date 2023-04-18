Tops on Jefferson will close on May 14

Tops Friendly Market will provide bus services to the Elmwood Avenue location that day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One year since the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue is approaching and the community prepares to support one another and reflect during this time.

Tops Friendly Market announced that on May 14 the Tops on Jefferson Avenue will be closed. To make sure the community in the Jefferson Avenue area can still access groceries, shuttles will be provided from the Tops parking lot to their location on Elmwood Avenue.

“One year later, our hearts still ache for the victims, survivors, their families, and our community, and we reflect with gratitude for everyone who responded to this hateful, racist attack with abundant love for our neighbors,” said John Persons, President of Tops Markets.

“Our collective healing is helped by the way people in Western New York came together and the way we continue to show up for each other. We are inspired by the ongoing resiliency of our associates, who have helped us carry forward the mission we’ve maintained since first opening this store: serving the needs of our community. As we remember the lives lost and altered on that day, we deepen our resolve to support and uplift the Jefferson Avenue community.”

The shuttles will leave on the hour every hour from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Signs will be posted at the store starting on April 30 to make sure shoppers are aware of the change.

Tops will also be installing its own permanent memorial on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street. This memorial is in addition to the one planned by New York State’s May 14 Memorial Commission.