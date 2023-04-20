John Elmore builds team of attorneys to represent the families of 5/14 victims

The attorneys are planning to sue social media platforms and weapons manufacturers, but the effort is getting delayed.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prominent Buffalo civil attorney John Elmore has established a team of attorneys to represent the families of the victims of the May 14 Tops mass shooting.

They're planning to sue social media platforms and weapons manufacturers, but it's getting delayed.

Elmore says the federal government is trying to pursue the death penalty for Peyton Gendron, but U.S. Attorney's Office says it is an option they are just considering at this point.

They're using a protective order to look at all the evidence, but it means Elmore and his team can't look at it until their investigation is over.

Elmore says the federal government already have four terabytes of information, which is more than the Library of Congress.

"It's slowing us down, and we feel this protective order is very unfair to us, unfair to our clients that we represent, it is unfair to the community that we want to protect. We're doing our best to access that information by other means," Elmore said.