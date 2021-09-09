12 people arrested for alleged involvement in WNY cocaine trafficking ring

According to Attorney General Letitia James, roughly 7.5 kilograms of cocaine and $123,000 in cash was seized following a year-long investigation.

NEW YORK — The New York Attorney General's office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) New York Division announced Thursday that 12 people have been arrested for allegedly transporting cocaine from Puerto Rico to parts of Western New York.

According to Attorney General Letitia James, roughly 7.5 kilograms of cocaine and $123,000 in cash was seized following a year-long investigation. The cocaine is estimated to have a street value of over $500,000.

“Drug trafficking rings put all of our communities in harm’s way, and today’s takedown is our latest effort to keep New Yorkers safe,” said Attorney General James. “These individuals allegedly trafficked more than $500,000 worth of cocaine from Puerto Rico and other areas onto New York streets, and it came at the expense of public safety. My office will continue to hold accountable anyone who violates the law, and I thank our partners in law enforcement for their invaluable support and commitment in this effort.”

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that cocaine was being sent from Puerto Rico to parts of Western New York through the mail. From there, the cocaine was taken to others to process and sell, and the cash was sent back to Puerto Rico.

The 155-count indictment charged 12 people with various crimes for their alleged involvement in the narcotics trafficking operation, according to the Attorney General's office. Some of the crimes include operating as a major trafficker, and various counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as conspiracy in the second degree.

The following people have been charged in the indictment:

Shawn Armstrong, 47 years old, Niagara Falls

Joel Calderon, 32 years old, Buffalo

Felix DeLeon Ortiz, 26 years old, Buffalo

Daniel Dublino, 67 years old, Buffalo

Corey Floyd, 47 years old, Niagara Falls

Christopher Hanaka, 28 years old, Buffalo

Rafael Martinez, 34 years old, Buffalo

Gregory Pryor, 35 years old, Niagara Falls

Edwin Rivera, 37 years old, Buffalo

Kevin Sanchez Bayala, 23 years old, Buffalo

Marshone Spigner, 31 years old, Buffalo

Jose Torres, a/k/a “Smokey”, 31 years old, Buffalo

According to the unsealed indictment, it's alleged that Joel Calderon bought and sold cocaine to a number of individuals in the Western New York region. Calderon allegedly purchased the cocaine from Rafael Martinez, or from Jose Torres a/k/a “Smokey," when Martinez did not have the supply.

From there, Calderon would allegedly sell the cocaine to Shawn Armstrong and a number of other resellers.

The District Attorney's office says numerous conversations were captured by wiretaps between Armstrong, Martinez, Calderon, Torres, and others, where they allegedly ordered quantities of cocaine and made arrangements for the drugs to be resold.

Calderon, Martinez, and Torres have all been charged as "operating as a major trafficker." If convicted, the charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“By removing the head of this organization, we have effectively clogged a major artery supplying upstate New York with illegal drugs,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan of the DEA. “These major traffickers were coordinating large shipments of cocaine, sent from Puerto Rico to New York, for further resale in our communities. The DEA cocaine seizures in New York increased 300 percent from 2020 to 2021, and we know that a common trade among dealers is mixing fentanyl and cocaine, which is causing overdoses and death. I applaud the investigators and prosecutors on their diligent work throughout this investigation, which will no doubt save lives.”