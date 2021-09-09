U.S. Attorney provides update on VIPER gun violence program in Western New York

More than 130 arrests and more than 22 illegal guns were taken off the streets in July when the program first started. However, there are some shortcomings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For weeks local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies have been working to target violent crime in the City of Buffalo and throughout Western New York.

At a news conference on Thursday, the public got an update.

The initiative was part of the VIPER, or Violence Prevention and Elimination Response Taskforce. The goal was to strategically target those who commit violent crimes and confiscate illegal guns.

"Back in July, I told you that we would engage in a 60-day surge, and at the end of those 60 days, we would assess if it was successful," U.S. District Attorney James P. Kennedy told reporters Thursday morning.

He acknowledged there had been progress. More than 130 arrests and more than 22 illegal guns were taken off the streets in July when the program first started. However, Kennedy acknowledged the program has some shortcomings.

"Our efforts have produced some pretty impressive results, we’re not there yet, we still have more work to do," he said.

The question is, what does that work look like? Pastor James Giles with the Buffalo Peacemakers told 2 On Your Side that targeting the source of where the guns are coming from is a necessity.

"Every time they go into a house and move guns, they may pick up 10, they may pick up 30, but then there's another stream going in," he told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger.

Giles explained that he's been having conversations with U.S. Attorney Kennedy, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, and other members of law enforcement to help come up with a plan to effectively curb gun violence.

He emphasized the importance of community relationships. While it’s not the only solution, Giles says it will help.

"Then the community is going to be far more likely to assist police because their the ones who are there when shooting stake place. They’re the ones that’s there when violence takes place in our community," Giles said.