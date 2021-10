One person robbed the M&T Bank at 644 Bailey Ave. on Oct. 19.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest of a bank robber.

$2,500 is being offered for information on a robbery that happened on Oct. 19 at M&T Bank at 644 Bailey Ave. The suspect wore all black and a blue face mask.