23-year-old Buffalo man indicted for fatal June shooting

Franklin Andrews is accused of recklessly causing the death of Tyler Wasinger on June 18.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting a man in the chest back in June.

Franklin Andrews is accused of recklessly causing the death of Tyler Wasinger, 22, by allegedly shooting him with an illegal pistol on the morning of June 18, according to the Erie County District Attorney's office.

The district attorney's office says the shooting happened at Andrews' apartment on Hobart Street in the City of Buffalo. Wasinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andrews has been charged with one count of manslaughter in the second degree, a class C felony, and one count of criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony.

Andrews is scheduled to return to court on Monday, Nov. 8 for a pre-trial conference. He is currently released on $100,000 bail, which was previously posted.