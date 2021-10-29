Silver Creek woman pleads guilty to hitting Buffalo Police officer in the head with a bullhorn

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Silver Creek woman could possibly see jail time after admitting she hit a Buffalo Police officer in the head with a bullhorn earlier this year.
Savannah Karcz, 22, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of Assault in the 3rd Degree, a misdemeanor.
The Erie County District Attorney's office says police were blocking the Ring Road entrance to Delaware Park on May 1 when Karcz tried to drive around the officer's parked patrol vehicle. She got out of her vehicle, hit the patrol vehicle with her hands at yelled at officers through a bullhorn. When one of the officers tried to move the bullhorn away from his face, Karcz hit him in the left side of the head with it. The officer was treated at ECMC for pain and swelling.
“Any assault on a police officer will not be tolerated. I hope that the victim feels that justice has been served by this defendant pleading guilty today,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.
Karcz faces a maximum of one year in jail when sentenced in January.