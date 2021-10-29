Silver Creek woman pleads guilty to hitting Buffalo Police officer in the head with a bullhorn

The Erie County District Attorney's office says police were blocking the Ring Road entrance to Delaware Park on May 1 when Karcz tried to drive around the officer's parked patrol vehicle. She got out of her vehicle, hit the patrol vehicle with her hands at yelled at officers through a bullhorn. When one of the officers tried to move the bullhorn away from his face, Karcz hit him in the left side of the head with it. The officer was treated at ECMC for pain and swelling.