25-year-old woman shot, killed in Niagara Falls

A Niagara Falls spokesperson says the shooting happened Tuesday in the area of 20th Street and Center Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 25-year-old Niagara Falls woman has died following a shooting Tuesday evening in the City of Niagara Falls.

A Niagara Falls spokesperson says the shooting happened in the area of 20th Street and Center Avenue around 6:40 p.m. The woman was said to be getting into a friend's car when she was shot.

Witnesses say they heard several gunshots.

The Niagara Falls woman was taken to Memorial Medical Center by ambulance where she later died. No arrests have been made at this time.

The Niagara Falls Police Department are also investigating a separate fatal shooting that happened last week in the Cataract City.

Niagara Falls Police say they received reports of a person shot on September 26. Police located a man who was shot on Pine Avenue. Police believe the shooting took place in 600 block of 20th Street.

The victim, Franklin Walker, 45, of North Tonawanda, died at the hospital from his injuries.

UPDATE: Niagara Falls Police have identified the individual who was shot Friday as Franklin Walker, 45, of North Tonawanda. https://t.co/arBfSeyJiF — WGRZ (@WGRZ) September 28, 2020

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.