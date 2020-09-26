Niagara Falls Police investigate fatal shooting

Police believe the shooting happened in the 600 block of 20th Street.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

Niagara Falls Police were called to the area of 2032 Pine Avenue just before 5 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, police located a 45-year-old man, who was then taken to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The man died at the hospital due to his injuries.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 600 block of 20th Street. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.