Niagara Falls man shot while sitting in vehicle, listed in serious condition

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man is currently listed in serious condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon.

Niagara Falls Police say a 31-year-old man was shot in the neck and arm while sitting in a vehicle on the 1900 block of Cudaback Avenue. The shooting happened around 5 p.m.

The man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was treated before being transported to ECMC.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.