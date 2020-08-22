2 men shot in Niagara Falls early Saturday morning

Both men were in stable condition after being brought to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. From there, they were transported to ECMC for surgery.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two men were shot early Saturday morning in Niagara Falls, according to Niagara Falls Police.

The men, both from Niagara Falls, were initially taken to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment in the emergency room. Both men were listed in stable condition and then moved to Erie County Medical Center for surgery.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when police say two men were sitting in their car in the 3000 block of Highland Avenue, south of College Avenue.

Niagara Falls Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.