Detectives are working to see if the shooting happened in the vicinity of West Utica Street and Elmwood Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting overnight.

Police said the man was driven to Buffalo General Hospital just after midnight, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.