Teenager shot and killed in Buffalo; police unsure why person drove 2 miles after shooting

There have been 58 homicides in the City of Buffalo this year and there are questions as to whether a surge on violent crime over the summer has worked.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side getting answers on the shooting and killing of a 17-year-old girl in the City of Buffalo on Wednesday night.

But there remain questions on what happened after the shooting and whether a crackdown on violent crime over the summer has worked?

First, we're learning more on the location of where the shooting actually happened. Police say the girl who was the passenger in a car was shot in the 400 block of Lisbon Avenue. The driver, who was not hit, kept going and stopped two miles away in the 100 block of Langfield Drive.

"Homicide detectives conducted some interviews, they're conducting some follow up interviews, we don't know if they just panicked, I can't answer as to why they didn't drive to a hospital," deputy police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

At this point, police believe there was one shooter, who fired at the car from the sidewalk.

"I'm not going to say she was targeted, it's still very early in the investigation, but it's something we are definitely looking at," Gramaglia said.







Police say several others in the car are cooperating with police.

This is the 58th homicide in the City of Buffalo this year. Last year there were 65 homicides.

Police say shootings in the city are down 60 percent since police and federal law enforcement agencies conducted a 60-day surge on violent crime over the summer.

"We've seen a substantial decline in our shootings since the first week of July to where we're at today," Gramaglia said.

Anti-violence groups hope that trend continues.

"They're stable, but at the same time they're temperamental, it's not a dynamic that you can clarify and classify and categorize, it depends on what's going on with individuals who lead that type of life," said James Giles, founder of Buffalo Peacemakers.

Police tell us they have collected some video surveillance in this shooting investigation. Investigators say they're not sure where the car was going or coming from.