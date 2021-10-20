Violent crime in Buffalo is declining, but still high

Reported crime is dropping faster here than in most other urban areas. But Buffalo's violent crime rate remains very high: 12th-worst among 79 mid-sized cities.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Statistically speaking, Buffalo is safer today than it was when Mayor Byron Brown took office in 2006. But it doesn’t feel that way to Gayla Ross.

Ross lost her only son, Amir Jemes, in 2018. Jemes, 19, an aspiring musician, was shot and killed while being robbed on Littlefield Avenue on the city’s East Side.

“Everyday somebody’s shooting, or somebody is getting shot, or somebody is dying, or somebody is getting robbed or mugged,” Ross told Investigative Post. “It’s not getting safer.”

Citywide, however, violent crime is down substantially, as it is across the nation.