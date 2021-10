One person was shot while inside of a vehicle around 9 p.m., according to an initial report from Buffalo Police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Homicide detectives were called to a scene of a shooting on Langfield Drive on Wednesday night, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 100 block of Langfield, just east of Bailey Avenue and south of the 33.

One person was shot while inside of a vehicle, according to an initial report from Buffalo Police.