Buffalo man charged with attempted murder

Dajon Wells, 21, is accused of shooting a man who was sitting inside a parked vehicle at the time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is being held without bail after being arraigned on an indictment charging him with attempted murder.

Dajon Wells, 21, is accused of approaching the victim, who was sitting in a parked car at the time, and shooting him multiple times. The incident happened on Donovan Drive near East Ferry in the early morning hours of May 9.

The injured man, injured and still in the passenger seat, attempted to drive off trying to escape the attack, but ultimately crashed the vehicle. He was taken to ECMC for treatment and did survive.