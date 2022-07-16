10 cars stolen from West Herr Toyota; 5 recovered Saturday morning

Officials with West Herr say they were stolen on Friday night.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Police are investigating after 10 cars were stolen at West Herr Toyota in Orchard Park.

West Herr officials told 2 On Your Side five of the cars were found in nearby locations, including a Tim Hortons, by 11 a.m. Saturday.

2 On Your Side spoke to Kathryn Gregory, who says was waiting to get a car from the dealership that she had ordered back in January. When Gregory was getting ready to leave, she got a call from a salesman, who said those cars had been stolen, including hers.

Gregory says she was in complete shock to find out the red RAV4 she had been waiting for was gone.

"This happened at a dealership? I just can't believe it, just baffled me, stunned me. I'm shocked, I can't even believe it. I'm still in shock. Did I get told this? Did this actually happen? Is this a dream? It really is shocking," Gregory said.

West Herr officials say those vehicles found have "virtually no damage" and they do expect to have all of them found soon.

Gregory doesn't know if her car has been found yet.

"I do hope they find it but then I have that feeling like somebody else had this. Somebody else stole this vehicle. How am I supposed to feel like this was always mine? Because it kind of wasn't," she said.

Orchard Park Police have not responded to requests for comment.