West Herr donates $12K to rowers heading to Worlds next month

The money will be used for travel expenses, food, equipment, uniforms, and more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nathaniel Sass of Clarence and Collin Hay of Shrewsbury, Mass., qualified last month for the Rowing Worlds Competition.

There's only problem in becoming a part of Team USA is the money.

"They say 'congrats on the win.' Cash or credit," Hay said, so they had to come up with $12,000 in just a couple months.

Now thanks to West Herr, shock is setting in.

"We got a little surprise for you so Mary, why don't you show them?" said Matt Lasher, marketing director at West Herr, as he displayed a check for $12,000.

"That was rather surprising," Sass said.

"I was not expecting this," Hay said.

Now they have all the money for Worlds.

.@WestHerr saw my story on Nathaniel Sass & Collin Hay last week & are donating $12K to them. 🙌🏼 They qualified for the Rowing Worlds Championship in Italy next month (the 2nd biggest competition next to the Olympics) & were fundraising for their flights/stay. @WGRZ @Row_Buffalo pic.twitter.com/4HOcgzGgXv — Danielle Church (@daniellejchurch) June 30, 2022

"With Sass here, our local guy, and Hay from Boston, it's a great opportunity encourage and build up this Buffalo Rowing Club here in Buffalo," Lasher said.

"I know Buffalo is amazing but it's really incredible to see this come through very, very out of the blue too," Sass said.

The Buffalove around these two rowers is also impressing a Massachusetts native.

"(Nathaniel) told me Buffalo sports fans were really intense, but apparently really intense. We really appreciate it," Hay said.

And even despite all the hours of training, the two will sweat a little less.

"Especially compared to last year, where we were sweating the whole time, writing emails to our grandmas like, 'Hey,' you know. Kind of freaking out about it," Hay said.

"Literally up until we left, we hadn't hit the goal yet," Sass said.

Sass and Hay are the third team ever in the last 50 years with Buffalo representation to qualify for Worlds. Last year was their first time qualifying together and they came in fourth place.

If they win first place this year, it will be the first time ever a Buffalo team wins Worlds.

Next year, Hay will age out of the collegiate category but Sass could end up going a third time.

Now West Herr is challenging the community to match their donation all so the future of rowing in Buffalo will continue with great strides.