West Herr Automotive Group purchases Aurora theatre

“West Herr is proud and honored to be able to carry on the legacy of the Aurora theatre. The theater has played a significant role in the history of East Aurora and has had a long-standing reputation for providing great family entertainment the past 97 years, and we look forward to carrying on that tradition. We look forward to building on what Lynn and Paul Kinsella have built and expanding on the charitable work they have done in the community. We plan on expanding and hosting more charitable events at the theatre, as well as a speaker and musical events. After making some renovations to upgrade the facility that will hopefully improve the overall customer experience, we are excited for the opportunity to be the next steward of the Aurora Theatre and for this new opportunity for West Herr to serve our community,” Scott Bieler, President & CEO of West Herr Automotive Group said.