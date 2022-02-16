Tonawanda family receives help from West Herr after losing home in fire

Jose Negron and Erika Reid were renting their home when it went up in flames on Valentine's Day.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A local family is trying to move forward after losing everything in a house fire.

Jose Negron and Erika Reid were renting their home when it went up in flames on Valentine's Day.

The couple says they're relieved they were able to escape safely and their two teenagers are safe too but they are still devastated by losing everything.

It's the latest roadblock the family has run into in the past few months. But the City of Good Neighbors, is yet again, stepping in to help now for this family in need.

After 2 On Your Side shared their story on Daybreak, Monday, Scott Bieler, the CEO of West Herr called us saying he wanted to help.

He gave the family a check for $25,000.

"Tell him we said thank you, this is amazing. I can't believe there are still people out there like that. Thank you from the bottom of my heart my kids are going to be so happy, " said Reid.

"When me and Erika start rising again, anybody out there that goes through a fire needs help, needs food. We're going to be there for them," said Negron.

Erika says thanks to that generous donation, the first thing she'll do is put the deposit down for a new place so her family can be together. Buy some warm clothes as well. Jose says when the time is right, he plans to propose.