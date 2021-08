Because of the pandemic, our annual 2 Pack A Backpack Drive was once again a virtual event this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is proud to report our recent contribution to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Buffalo.

Because of the pandemic, our annual 2 Pack A Backpack Drive was once again a virtual event this year.

But WGRZ and the TEGNA Foundation were happy to award a $5,000 community grant to the clubs to help buy backpacks and school supplies for families in need.