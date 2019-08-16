BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side partnered with Boys and Girls Clubs of Buffalo on Friday to collect donated school supplies for 2 Pack A Backpack.
Those backpacks will be distributed to children in need across Western New York.
The 2 On Your Side 2 Pack A Backpack donation drive was held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at participating Wal-Mart locations. Donations of pencils, pens, folders, binders, crayons, colored pencils, filler paper, erasers, glue and backpacks were accepted.
2 On Your Side was on location throughout the day at the Wal-Mart on Sheridan drive.
With the help of local businesses and generosity of Western New Yorkers, the 2018 2 Pack A Backpack was able to provide school supplies to over 3,000 children.
