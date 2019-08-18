BUFFALO, N.Y. — The count following Friday's 2 Pack A Backpack drive continued over the weekend.

2 On Your Side on Friday collected school supply donations at eight local Walmarts, along with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western New York, to help kids in need start the year off on the right foot.

Many of those packs on Saturday were being packed by volunteers at the Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo.

We don't have a final count of donations just yet, but we're told they still have about 1,500 backpacks yet to fill.

If you didn't get a chance to donate and you would still like to help, you can contact the Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo at 716-825-1016.

