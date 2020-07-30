2 Pack A Backpack -Virtual School Supply Drive

Donate school supplies online through August 7th, with Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the past 16 years WGRZ Ch. 2 has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo for 2 Pack a Backpack, school supply drive, to help local children in need get a good start to the school year. This year, back to school will be different for students across WNY. Whether students will be in the classroom or learning from home they will still need school supplies to begin the school year. 2 Pack A Backpack will continue with a Virtual School Supply Drive now through August 7th.

Now more than ever local families are dealing with increased unemployment and will struggle to get the school supplies they need for thier children to start the school year.

Now through August 7th you can help local children by clicking the link below and purchasing safely packed school supplies that will go to children in need through Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo and WNY Heroes.