New York State ready to auction Mahoney office building on October 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State has set an auction date for the Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building that overlooks Niagara Square.

The downtown building at 65 Court Street will be auctioned at 10 a.m. Oct. 7. All bidders must be pre-registered. Bids will begin at $750,000.

The New York State Office of General Services is working with CBRE/Buffalo’s Shana Stegner and Saraj Cashimere-Warren on the auction, which was delayed from early 2020 because of the pandemic.

The building has been used as the backdrop for movies filmed in Buffalo including “Marshall” and “The Natural.”