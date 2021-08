Braymiller Market crossed a key hurdle when the City of Buffalo issued a certificate of occupancy, clearing the way for owner Stuart Green to start hiring.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The long wait for a downtown grocery store is almost over.

Braymiller Market crossed a key hurdle August 18 when the City of Buffalo issued a certificate of occupancy, clearing the way for owner Stuart Green to start hiring and training his 60-person staff.

The 20,000-square-foot food market is now slated to open by early to mid-September, he said. “It’s time to get people in the saddle,” Green said.

