Urgent Dental Care opens Buffalo location

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Urgent Dental Care’s Buffalo office aims to make its niche services more accessible.
“We’re not trying to build a patient pool,” said David Torpey, a company partner. “It’s very much like the medical model, where you go every six months for a routine checkup but if you were to break your finger, you’d go to the nearest urgent care facility.”
The business, which started three years ago in Rochester, provides emergency dental health care while aiming to support independent practices. Urgent Dental opened its Buffalo office at 1265 Center Road earlier this month.
