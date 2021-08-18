PSE waiting on state’s response to $1.4 billion Bills stadium proposal as issue gains urgency

Complicating the issue is the looming resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who will be replaced next week by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lot of important details have emerged in recent weeks about Pegula Sports and Entertainment’s proposal to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.

There is still plenty of work to do before that vision becomes a reality, according to sources who are familiar with the negotiations.

As has been widely reported, the Pegulas want to build a $1.4 billion facility in a parking lot next to the existing one in Orchard Park, on land owned by Erie County.