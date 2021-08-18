PSE waiting on state’s response to $1.4 billion Bills stadium proposal as issue gains urgency

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lot of important details have emerged in recent weeks about Pegula Sports and Entertainment’s proposal to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.
There is still plenty of work to do before that vision becomes a reality, according to sources who are familiar with the negotiations.
As has been widely reported, the Pegulas want to build a $1.4 billion facility in a parking lot next to the existing one in Orchard Park, on land owned by Erie County.
The Pegulas submitted a proposal in writing to the state that suggested the project would be a public-private partnership, though it did not include specific numbers on how much the team, state or county is expected to contribute.