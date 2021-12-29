Holiday Valley making its own snow with warmer temperatures

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — With the weather being warmer this winter, it's been a little challenging to do all of those winter activities you would normally do by now.
But at Holiday Valley Resort, the good news is that the folks there have the capability to make their own snow.
Right now, the resort has 19 trails and seven lifts open.
In order to turn on the snowmaking system to get the trails ready, there needs to be a combination of temperature and humidity.
Holiday Valley's director of marketing, Jane Eshbaugh, talked a little more about that with 2 On Your Side.
"We've had times already this winter where we've had over 200 guns running at once," she said. "We have an automated snowmaking system, so most of it is centrally controlled, and you can turn the guns on and off remotely, so you don't have to go to every single one and turn every single one on or off, and that makes a huge difference in being able to make snow in a short window of ideal weather."