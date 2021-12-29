Holiday Valley making its own snow with warmer temperatures

In order to turn on the snowmaking system to get the trails ready, there needs to be a combination of temperature and humidity.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — With the weather being warmer this winter, it's been a little challenging to do all of those winter activities you would normally do by now.

But at Holiday Valley Resort, the good news is that the folks there have the capability to make their own snow.

Right now, the resort has 19 trails and seven lifts open.

In order to turn on the snowmaking system to get the trails ready, there needs to be a combination of temperature and humidity.

Holiday Valley's director of marketing, Jane Eshbaugh, talked a little more about that with 2 On Your Side.