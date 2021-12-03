'Ski For Free' incentive offered by NYS to get more children vaccinated

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the "Ski For Free" sweepstakes for kids ages 5 to 11.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The ski season is underway and the state wants to give you a free lift ticket.. if you get vaccinated of course.

For a six week period after the sweepstakes opens, New Yorkers who get their booster shot., or kids ages 5 to 11 get at least their first dose, are eligible to enter a random drawing for lift tickets.

"Our new 'Ski for Free' incentive for children and booster recipients allows New Yorkers to take full advantage of our state's incredible mountains while protecting themselves and their loved ones from this pandemic," Governor Hochul said. "The vaccine is our best weapon in the fight against COVID-19 and we need to encourage every eligible New Yorker to get their shot, whether it be a first dose, second dose, or booster."

Tickets will be awarded through the 'Ski for Free' sweepstakes, and can be used any time during the 2021-2022 winter season.

You can select any region of your choice, in either the east or west of the state. For our region, that would include Holiday Valley.