Holiday Valley now open for the season

It's not officially winter yet, but the skiing and snowboarding season is under way!

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — It's not officially the winter season, but skiing and snowboarding season is here.

Holiday Valley announced they are officially open for the season Friday.

Two lifts will be open, the Yodeler and the Tannenbaum, and about five trails. The Yodeler Express chairlift is new this year and will service all levels of skiers and snowboarders

For now, their hours will be from 9am to 4:30pm. Holiday Valley says the resort will be open from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Night skiing is expected to begin next week.