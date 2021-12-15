'Ski for Free' sweepstakes open in New York State

New Yorkers 16 and older who get their booster shot, or kids ages 5 to 11 who get at least their first dose, are eligible to enter a random drawing for lift tickets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the "Ski for Free" sweepstakes for kids ages 5 to 11 to help encourage adults and children vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Registration is now open for the state's sweepstakes.

For a six week period after the sweepstakes opens, New Yorkers 16 and older who get their booster shot, or kids ages 5 to 11 who get at least their first dose, are eligible to enter a random drawing for lift tickets.

"The 'Ski for Free' sweepstakes for children and booster recipients allows New Yorkers to take full advantage of our state's incredible ski areas while at the same time boosting our vaccination numbers to fight the winter surge," Governor Hochul said in a released statement. "By getting vaccinated and a booster dose, you can protect yourself and those around you from getting seriously ill due to COVID-19. Don't delay."

Tickets will be awarded through the 'Ski for Free' sweepstakes, and can be used any time during the 2021-2022 winter season. However, blackout dates may apply.

You can select any region of your choice, in either the east or west of the state. For our region, that would include Holiday Valley.

Those who get the booster shot during this time will be eligible to win one ticket, while a parent/guardian and child will be eligible to win a package that will include two lift tickets at a participating location.