Snyder bakery selling 'Zubaz' bread because ... Buffalo

You can pick up your loaves at Wheatberry Bake Shop, which is open Tuesdays through Sundays. They will be available throughout the NFL playoffs.

SNYDER, N.Y. — To help Bills fans carb-load before the AFC championship game, a bakery in Snyder is selling loaves of bread that look like 'Zubaz' pants.

Wheatberry Bake Shop is selling the loaves every day throughout the playoffs at its location on Harlem Road between Main Street and Kensington Avenue.

"I literally took a picture of Zubaz pants so I can figure out the exact pattern," said owner Lindsay Wilczynski.

"I had to go through and figure out how much each color goes into each layer. They all have to be rolled our separately and then layered on."

You can pick up your loaves at the shop, which is open Tuesdays through Sundays.

You can find more info on the Wheatberry Bake Shop website.