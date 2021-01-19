Local eatery selling 'Bills Bagels' to fans nationwide

They'll be available ahead of the AFC championship game.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Power City Eatery in Niagara Falls is selling something Bills fans are sure to enjoy for breakfast.

The restaurant on Third Street is selling "Bills Bagels," which they are selling locally and shipping across the country.

"Everybody's excited about the Bills, so it's all good vibes," said Power City Eatery Owner Joe Hotchkiss.

"A lot of people come pick up starting a 9 a.m. and a lot of our orders are gone by 10, so people are excited to get in there and get their bagels."

Tired: Green St. Patrick's Day Bagels

Wired: Red & Blue #Bills Bagels



Tonight at 11, find out where you can pick one up for yourself ahead of #BUFvsKC.@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/QJ2yMt74rb — Mitch Simon (@MitchSSimon) January 18, 2021