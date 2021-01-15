Bills banners and selfie stations transform the city leading up to playoff game vs. Ravens

From larger than life banners at City Hall to "Josh Allentown," team pride is on display everywhere you look.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "I knew he was the one the day he was drafted. So it all worked out, playoffs came, and I thought let's do it now." Joe Mahiques is the owner of Allentown Pizza, on the corner of Allen and Elmwood. Or as the sign says these days, "Josh Allentown Pizza."

Mahiques put the banner up before the team's first home playoff game against the Colts. Ever since, fans have been flocking to the shop to take photos. The Sunday Night Football crew even came by to film, too.

"Makes me feel awesome," he said. "I mean I didn't know what to expect when I put it up, it was just like you know, it's something I wanted to do, whether people liked it or not. But the way it's been embraced has been pretty amazing."

Visit Buffalo Niagara President and CEO Patrick Kaler says while the city is missing out on the massive economic impact two home playoff games with the stadium, bars, and restaurants at full capacity would have had, publicity from the team's success -- especially in primetime -- is priceless.

"It does make our job very interesting because of the cutaways that the networks do," He said. "To have the cutaways to the Botanical Gardens to Canalside, to the Frank Lloyd Wright site, so we get the hook of the Bills but then we get to show all the attractions that we have in our community."

And while fans may not be able to go to the games, or celebrate in large groups, the signs and selfie stations around town are giving them a way to capture a memory from this historic season.

"What's been fun too is to see some of the people who are taking their pets in their Bills gear in Josh Allentown and at City Hall, and seeing all the different images that are popping up with different migrations if you will of who is excited about the Bills playing in the playoffs."

And as for the "Josh Allentown" Pizza? Well it might just stay that way for a while.

"If they win the Super Bowl I'm keeping it up all year," Mahiques said. "We'll work that out when the day comes. Let's win the Super Bowl first."

#TBT to Saturday when the dancers from Future Dance put on a great show at the City Hall Selfie Station! Take a selfie & tag me for a chance to be featured. Don’t forget to set the photo to public! Tag the Bills to show them how proud we are of them! #GoBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/OuicT2Tf5u — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) January 14, 2021