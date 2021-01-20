Bills-Chiefs matchup steeped in history, irony

The last time the Bills played to gain the right to advance Super Bowl it was against the Chiefs, and that’s just for starters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC championship game for the right to advance to the Super Bowl.

Ironically, the last time the Bills advance this far it was against the Chiefs, whom they defeated in the 1994 AFC championship en route to their fourth straight Super Bowl.

Sunday’s game, which will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, will occur nearly 27 years to the date when the two teams clashed at what was then Rich Stadium, where the Bills won 30-13.

Just as in that previous contest, the Chiefs were led by an all-world quarterback who got a concussion, although Joe Montana suffered his during the championship game and Patrick Mahomes suffered his the week prior in a divisional playoff game.

That 1994 game was not the only time the two teams played for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.

#Bills #Chiefs rivalry runs as deep as this tree root poking out the remains of War Memorial Stadium #BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/ANFNltMlBk — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) January 20, 2021

The Bills and Chiefs squared off in the AFL championship game on New Year’s Day in 1967, for the right to play in Super Bowl I against the Green Bay Packers.

Ironically, the Packers will be playing in the NFC title game against Tampa Bay on Sunday and could return to the Super Bowl.