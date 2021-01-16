Bemus Point man pairs his passion for pizza, Bills

The owner of Coppola's Pizzaria in Bemus Point and Erie, Pennsylvania, says some fans are driving upwards of an hour to get their specialty Bills pizza.

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. — "This is the best fan base on the planet," said Luke Andriaccio, the owner of Coppola's Pizzaria in Bemus Point and Erie, Pennsylvania.

At both locations, he's making specialty Buffalo Bills Pizzas.

"I was always dabbling with doing pizzas in other shapes and sizes and stuff, and when the Bills really started making a turn the last couple years is when I really started trying to perfect it, and make it so I could make it efficiently, and duplicate it on a large scale," Andriaccio said.

He said it takes a special process with their fresh dough to be able to make it in that shape and keep it in that shape.

Andriaccio told 2 on Your Side some fans are driving upwards of an hour to get their piece of the pie.

He explained, "I got multiple people last week and even more this week. They're driving from the City of Buffalo, from Orchard Park. They say they live right next to the stadium. They're asking me to half bake it. I half bake it for them, give them instructions on the box. They take it home. They cook it up and they have it for their tailgate."

Andriaccio said his roots are in the City of Buffalo and many family members still live here.

"I've been a Bills fan since the first Super Bowl. I remember I was very young. I remember that wide right kick, and ever since I watched the disappointment on their faces, I became a Bills fan right then. The passion they had in making it back to four more straight is what made me become a Bills fan. I've been diehard ever since," Andriaccio said.

Combining his two passions is paying off this season. He said he never expected his Bills pizzas to gain such momentum.

Andriaccio said, "It's the Bills mafia. It's the City of Buffalo. The response has been overwhelming. I'm just having fun doing it."

He said the reaction to his pizzas is just one example of what this fan base is all about. Once again, showing even in hard times the Bills community spirit always remains strong.