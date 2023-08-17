Lenox Grill to close August 31

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A long-time favorite Buffalo restaurant is closing it's doors at the end of the month.
The Lenox Grill announced on social media that they will be closing for good on August 31.
The restaurant is located on North Street in the Hotel Lenox.
In their post they said, "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of the Lenox Grill at the end of this month. Thank you to everyone who has supported us throughout the years! We have loved serving the Buffalo community. Our last day of business will be Thursday, August 31. Stop by and grab a beer and some wings with us or stock up on that Korean BBQ sauce,"