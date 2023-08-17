Local restaurant puts a fun twist on flights with their very own 'meatball flight'

Meatball lovers can unite, Ilio DiPaolo's restaurant is offering a 'Meatball Flight'.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — We've heard of beer flights, wine flights, and iced coffee flights but a local restaurant, Ilio DiPaolo's in Blasdell has put a new twist on the a fun way to sample Italian food, meatball flights.

The meatball flight is a fan favorite, and the restaurant offers 3 new flavors every Wednesday for their 'Flight Night'.

This weeks flavors included

House sauce

Vodka sauce

Cajun cream

Meatball flights cost $8, and can also be paired with the popular pasta flight that the restaurant offers for $20. Reservations are recommended.

It’s Flight Wednesday!! Come check out all our flights: pasta, meatball, wine, martini and dessert 😍 NEW FLIGHTS: $20... Posted by Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant and Banquet Facility on Wednesday, August 16, 2023