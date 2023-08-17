Local restaurant puts a fun twist on flights with their very own 'meatball flight'

BLASDELL, N.Y. — We've heard of beer flights, wine flights, and iced coffee flights but a local restaurant, Ilio DiPaolo's in Blasdell has put a new twist on the a fun way to sample Italian food, meatball flights.
The meatball flight is a fan favorite, and the restaurant offers 3 new flavors every Wednesday for their 'Flight Night'.
This weeks flavors included
- House sauce
- Vodka sauce
- Cajun cream
Meatball flights cost $8, and can also be paired with the popular pasta flight that the restaurant offers for $20. Reservations are recommended.
To learn more visit iliodipaolos.com