Bird scooters take flight out of Dunkirk

Dunkirk Planning and Development Director Vince DeJoy reported that the move out of Fredonia is the reason why they are leaving Dunkirk.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Bird scooters are being pulled out of Dunkirk. This follows the electric scooters being removed from nearby Fredonia after a vote from the Fredonia Village Board last month.

That decision has impacted the scooters availability in Dunkirk. The fleet manager for Fredonia was the same one for Dunkirk, according to information provided to Dunkirk Planning and Development Director Vince DeJoy at the common council meeting on Tuesday.

“It looks like there will be a good potential that they will be removing all the scooters in the next 10 days because there isn’t a viable fleet manager,” DeJoy said.

One way the scooters could stay in the city is if Jamestown gets the scooters and the fleet manager there can manage those in Dunkirk as well.

However, common council members spoke out against the scooters at the meeting.

“Seeing the difference between management from this year and last year, what a disappointment,” said council member Natalie Luczkowiak about the scooters.

The electric scooters have been in the Dunkirk and Fredonia area for a year. They were brought in to Fredonia last summer on a one year agreement.