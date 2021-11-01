$1.5M renovation and twice as much space later, Hutch's is as busy — and popular — as ever

“It’s busy, very busy,” Mark Hutchinson said. “It’s great to have basically doubled our space. We’re able to spread people out and accommodate more guests.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a year since Hutch’s completed a $1.5 million renovation and expansion, and the Buffalo business community’s favorite restaurant remains as busy as ever.

Hutch’s grew capacity from 90 packed in tight to a comfortable 150 seats with a room that was added when Mark Hutchinson took over space next door at 1367 Delaware Ave. that previously housed the Floristry.