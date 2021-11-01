$1.5M renovation and twice as much space later, Hutch's is as busy — and popular — as ever

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a year since Hutch’s completed a $1.5 million renovation and expansion, and the Buffalo business community’s favorite restaurant remains as busy as ever.
Hutch’s grew capacity from 90 packed in tight to a comfortable 150 seats with a room that was added when Mark Hutchinson took over space next door at 1367 Delaware Ave. that previously housed the Floristry.
It’s good thing. Dinner business has been brisk since reopening thanks to diners, small parties, holiday events, private business groups and family functions. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.