Alchemy Wine & Beer expands menu with a new executive chef

Wine will still be the main focus, but guests can now come in and find a full dinner menu.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Charcuterie boards and small plates became the norm this summer at Alchemy Wine & Beer after the three-year-old Hamburg restaurant lost its chef.

But now the restaurant at 20 Union St. is going in a new direction with the addition of Chef Marc Adams in early October. Adams, who holds degrees in culinary arts and baking from the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, brings experience from the Buffalo Club and Las Puertas on Buffalo’s West Side.