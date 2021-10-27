Alchemy Wine & Beer expands menu with a new executive chef

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Charcuterie boards and small plates became the norm this summer at Alchemy Wine & Beer after the three-year-old Hamburg restaurant lost its chef.
But now the restaurant at 20 Union St. is going in a new direction with the addition of Chef Marc Adams in early October. Adams, who holds degrees in culinary arts and baking from the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, brings experience from the Buffalo Club and Las Puertas on Buffalo’s West Side.
The timing was good: Co-owners Nicole Casell and Anne McIntosh spent six to eight weeks assembling charcuterie boards with cheese and olives, offering a parsed-down menu to complement the wine and beer the two sommeliers focus on at Alchemy. But they never stopped looking for a chef. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.