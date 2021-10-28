Already expanding, Rachel's Mediterranean takes its growth even further down the 90

The expansion of the Buffalo-based fast casual restaurant company will bring Rachel’s sites to Dewitt and Fairmount.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rachel’s Mediterranean has solidified plans to enter the Syracuse market, with two stand-alone stores planned and a third and fourth possible.

The expansion of the Buffalo-based fast casual restaurant company will bring Rachel’s sites to Dewitt and Fairmount, with talks ongoing for a third store inside the Destiny USA mall, a six-story dining, shopping and entertainment complex and the largest mall in the state, as well as another near or on the Syracuse University campus.