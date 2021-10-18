Caputi's Sheridan Pub expands with Candyman Pizza

Caputi’s Sheridan Pub will open a wood-fired pizza restaurant later this month by converting a 1,500-square-foot private-party room attached to the 4,700-square-foot restaurant/bar at 2351 Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda.

The Candyman Pizza is a nod to both Caputi’s love of all things Grateful Dead and his brother, Derek’s, love of horror movies. Derek Caputi, who has experience making gourmet pizza at other area restaurants, will operate the oven to cook up to eight specialty pizzas and weekly specials that could include anything from meatballs to bleu cheese toast.