BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Albright-Knox Art Gallery installed a new downtown mural in May. Three more are going up around Buffalo Saturday and Sunday.

As part of the museum's Public Art Initiative, Logan Hicks is working on a mural at 5 East Huron Street in downtown, near the Electric Tower. The gallery, in a news release, cited Hicks as one of the world's best stencil-based muralists.

But that's not the only new Public Art Initiative project around town.

Buffalo-based artist Nicole Cherry is working on a mural at 1330 Niagara Street, and Buffalo native Augustina Droze is work at 2303 Main Street.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

How to get the best photos at Buffalo's most Instagram-able places

Garden Walk celebration to include botanically themed mural

New mural featuring Goo Goo Dolls slides into North Buffalo