BUFFALO, N.Y. — From the waterfront, to the downtown murals and the architecture, Buffalo is full of places that make for great photo backdrop. 2 On Your Side's Lauren Hall went around town with Ryan Kell, the professional photographer behind Seek Axiom, to get his quick tips on how to capture great photos at some of the city's most Instagram-able locations.

CANALSIDE:

Seek Axiom

When taking photos Canalside, Kell says to look for places that have leading lines, or lines in photos that point to the subject. The Skyway, the railings along the boardwalk, and the bridges over the canals are great examples of leading lines.

"A leading line is exactly what it sounds like. It's a line in your composition that points directly to what you want to focus on in your photo," Kell said. "It just gives something for our eye to follow throughout the whole thing. It creates more of a story, so you start at one point, ending at the subject."

"GREETINGS FROM BUFFALO" MURAL:

Seek Axiom

The "Greetings from Buffalo" mural on Ellicott Street is a popular picture spot for obvious reasons. It's bright, colorful, and celebrates the city. Kell says this is a great place to take a picture with an iPhone, because if you're using a professional camera you would need a wide lens to get it all in the shot.

"With this mural in particular, I recommend doing landscape to really give it that postcard feel because that's what the mural is trying to depict," Kell says.

"LOOKIN' GOOD" MURAL:

Seek Axiom

The colorful mural on Hertel is the work of the same artist as the "Greetings from Buffalo" one downtown, Casey Milbrand. Kell says it's a great place to work on the rule of thirds while taking your pictures, by placing your subject along the guidelines that pop up on your iPhone when it's in camera mode.

Since it's located across from the Churn ice cream shop, it's also a good spot to bring a delicious prop in the photo to give it another pop of color. However, if you're going to hold food in your pictures, Kell says not to eat it until you're done to avoid spills!